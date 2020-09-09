The first of multiple preliminary hearings has been scheduled for a massage practitioner facing multiple felony sexual assault cases.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, has been charged with four counts of first-degree object rape and eight counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. The charges span five cases involving separate alleged victims.
During Perales’ court appearance on Wednesday, defense attorney Shannon Demler requested preliminary hearings for each case be handled one at a time. A preliminary hearing for the initial case filed against Perales was set for Oct. 1.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim told Logan City Police the incident happened on May 29 after Perales proposed an “energy massage” to the victim. Police wrote the alleged victim had received massage treatments from Perales between six and 10 times before the incident and was usually accompanied by her spouse. On the date of the incident, the alleged victim told police her spouse was not present and Perales inappropriately touched her.
“The victim felt uncomfortable,” police wrote, “and (Perales) continued to tell her to relax, and he was professional.”
Police allege Perales apologized for “crossing boundaries” during a phone call with the alleged victim and said the technique used during the massage was self-taught.
Since the initial case’s filing in June, four other cases have been brought against Perales; the cases allege that incidents of abuse took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018 while victims were receiving massage treatments.
Perales initially posted $40,000 bail in the first case and later agreed to be placed on an ankle monitor when additional cases were filed. Prosecutors alleged Perales failed to acquire the ankle monitor, though defense counsel argued he was being monitored by probation services via a smartphone app and that Perales was arrested coming out of his attorney’s office after a court appearance on Aug. 3.
Perales is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.