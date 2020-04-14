A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man charged with child sexual abuse nearly a decade ago.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, was charged in 2011 with sodomy on a child and five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all of which are first-degree felonies. Gutierrez was booked into the Cache County Jail on March 16 after being apprehended by US Marshals in Salt Lake City days prior.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the alleged victim told police of several instances of sexual abuse that took place since she was in elementary school. The last instance of sexual abuse happened with the victim was 13 and told family about the incident. When confronted by family, Gutierrez denied any sexual abuse took place but said he was very drunk and apologized. The family phoned the police, according to the affidavit, and Gutierrez fled.
At the time of the affidavit, police were unsure of Gutierrez’ whereabouts but family claimed Gutierrez was likely in Mexico. The affidavit states Gutierrez contacted his mother and “advised her that his car would be at the airport.”
A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 21, 2011.
Gutierrez’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16, where it will be determined if there is probable cause to support the charges.
He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.