A preliminary hearing was scheduled for a Providence man accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old.
Bryan Kent Prisbrey, 34, has been charged in 1st District Court with two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents of alleged abuse in February.
During Prisbrey’s hearing on Monday, Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh said the victim’s mother was frustrated by delays in the case and requested the soonest available date for a preliminary hearing in order to move the case forward. Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court an in-person date for the hearing was necessary for the defense of his client.
In an administrative order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant ordered all hearings, without “exigent circumstances,” to be conducted on the papers, or via telephone or video conferencing.
Judge Brian Cannell slated the preliminary hearing for Sept. 14.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed with the court, Cache County deputies were contacted about a sexual abuse case on Feb. 23. Deputies wrote the 6-year-old disclosed during an interview an incident of painful, inappropriate touching that had taken place two days prior.
According to the affidavit, Prisbrey was emotionally distraught when contacted by law enforcement. Deputies wrote Prisbrey said he was heavily intoxicated, more intoxicated than he had ever been before and did not remember what had occurred.
Prisbrey was arrested on Feb. 28, and was later released on $40,000 bondable bail.