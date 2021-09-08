A preliminary hearing has been set for one the three men charged after what police described as a “violent fight” in Logan.
Abraham Gamez, 21, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for charges of third-degree rioting, second-degree possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree obstructing justice and additional misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was set for Oct. 5.
During Tuesday’s hearing Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms told the court additional charges were coming down the pike for Gamez.
According to an amended information filed with the court, Gamez now faces two additional second-degree felonies: theft by receiving stolen property and sale or transfer of a firearm to a Category I restricted person.
On Aug. 1, an affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police responded to a “violent fight” in a parking lot on Main Street involving five male individuals. Police wrote three of the males fled the scene and witnesses said “the victims had been pistol whipped” with a firearm.
The affidavit states the males fled in a gold Cadillac that was located at a home a handful of blocks away from the scene. A perimeter was established, police wrote, and Gamez twice attempted to flee.
Police wrote “illicit substances” were found that Gamez “threw on the ground next to him” while officers were trying to take him into custody.
Gabriel Sia, 20, and Luis Pimentel-Orozco, 23, have also been charged in connection with the incident.
Court records show Pimentel-Orozco waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Sia, who also faces felony charges in a separate attempted murder case in the 1st District, is set to appear on Sept. 13 for a hearing to determine whether he will proceed with a preliminary hearing in his cases.