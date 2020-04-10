A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Tuesday for an Arkansas man accused of child sexual abuse in 2012.
Guillermo Farias, 34, of Wickes, Arkansas, has been charged in 1st District Court with first-degree rape of a child and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
According to documents filed with the court, Farias’ counsel requested bail be set so he could return to Arkansas where his family resides. It was also stated Farias had a job opportunity in Idaho. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set bail at $50,000, ordered pretrial supervision and an ankle monitor should he make bail.
According to a writ of habeas corpus filed with the court, Farias said he is the primary provider for a family of five and a respected employee. The document states Farias has never been to state or federal prison, and witnesses in the case deny that the incident happened in a recording. Farias requested not to be extradited to Utah, but rather appear on his own recognizance so he could continue his employment.
Seven letters of support were also submitted to the court on Farias’ behalf.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Logan City Police received a report from a woman who had been sexually assaulted at the age of 12. The alleged victim told police “Guillermo ‘Gizmo’ Farias” lived in Cache Valley in 2012 and she developed a “crush” on him while “kissing romantically” on several occasions.
The alleged victim described to police instances of abuse during that time, including one incident where she was provided alcohol and either fell asleep or passed out on a couch at Farias’ home. The affidavit states the victim awoke being pulled from the couch by Farias, had her clothing removed and was raped. The intercourse was stopped when a young family member entered the room, police wrote.
During a recorded phone call between Farias and the victim, police wrote that Farias didn’t remember Utah because of drug use.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.