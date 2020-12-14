A preliminary hearing was set on Monday for a man accused of taking part in a gunpoint robbery of individuals at a local fast-food restaurant.
Matthew Key Archuleta, 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, four counts of third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and three additional misdemeanors.
Archuleta appeared before the court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Defense attorney Mary Martinez-Spainhour requested a preliminary hearing in the case to determine probable cause for the charges.
On Oct. 13, Logan City Police officers allege Archuleta, Luis Alfredo Maldanado and a teenage minor were involved in the armed robbery of two victims of cash at a Logan Burger King. According to documents filed with the court, a man matching Maldanado’s description aimed a purported 12-gauge shotgun at the victims while another man, believed to be Archuleta, stood behind him. The teenager entered the back seat of the vehicle and revealed to the victims a handgun tucked in his waistband.
Shortly after the initial robbery, according to police, a man wearing “an orange construction-type shirt leaned out the passenger window” of a vehicle, pointing a shotgun at a second set of alleged victims. Police wrote that security footage depicted a man wearing similar clothing at the initial Burger King robbery and they found similar clothing items in Archuleta’s belongings.
Archuleta was arrested on Oct. 29 and was ordered to be held without bail. Maldanado was also arrested and charged with similar offenses.
Archuleta was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.