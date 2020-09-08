A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of breaking into a local sporting goods store and stealing firearms.
During his appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday, Logan Lavar Clegg, 24, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15 where probable cause in his cases will be determined. Clegg has been charged with two counts with second-degree theft, one count of third-degree burglary and class-A criminal mischief. Clegg has also been charged with four additional misdemeanors in a separate but related case.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court on Tuesday that Clegg had little to no criminal history and asked to readdress bail. Though Clegg has never permanently lived in Cache Valley, McGinnis said Clegg had worked here in the past and was willing to find employment and remain in the area.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Clegg remain in the Cache County Jail on $26,000 bail.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to reports of a residential burglary around 300 North and 100 West on Aug. 29. Police called out to a man — later identified by police as Clegg — in the vicinity who proceeded to run from officers. After being detained by law enforcement, police allegedly searched a backpack and found a loaded firearm and a set of lockpicks in Clegg's possession.
Clegg has not been charged with burglarizing the residence. However, prosecutors allege the gun found in the pack was one believed to have been stolen from Al’s Sporting Goods in a theft that took place earlier this summer. In July, a man pried open the doors of the store, smashed display cases and stole two seemingly targeted handguns.
Prosecutors said the one stolen handgun was seized by police in Salt Lake City while in Clegg’s possession. The serial number of the handgun found in Clegg’s pack allegedly matches that of the second handgun stolen from Al’s.
Clegg was booked into the Cache County Jail on Aug. 29.