A preliminary hearing was set on Monday for a man accused of kidnapping and burglary in the 1st District Court.
Joshua Eric Johns, 31, was charged in April with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, first-degree aggravated burglary, third-degree assault and four additional charges.
During his appearance in court on Monday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set Johns to appear on June 14 for a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges.
An affidavit filed with the court states two witnesses told Logan City Police officers of “a woman screaming for help.” One witness, police wrote, told officers Johns seized the alleged victim “by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle.”
According to the affidavit, one witness told police Johns entered a residence around 3 p.m. and engaged in an argument with the alleged victim. Johns then left the home but returned six hours later. After another “confrontation” ensued, police wrote, Johns “grabbed her from behind and dragged her outside.”
“(Johns) then pushed the victim into the vehicle and left the area,” police wrote. “The second complainant said she was able to hear the victim screaming and asking (Johns) to stop.”
After the two were located and taken into custody, police wrote, the alleged victim denied a physical altercation took place but conceded a verbal dispute did occur.
The alleged victim “stated it was all a game and Joshua was tickling her instead of grabbing her,” police wrote, going on to state the victim didn’t want to pursue charges and wouldn’t allow photos to be taken of “a minor superficial bruise” on her eye.
Johns told police he was at the address around 9 p.m. but never exited his vehicle. Johns said he was unaware of a protective order regarding the alleged victim and he tested positive for controlled substances.
The latest case against John was filed after a resolution had been reached in four other felony and misdemeanor cases just weeks prior.
In a prior court appearance, Johns was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail, where he has been incarcerated since April 22.