A preliminary hearing was set on Tuesday for a Tremonton man facing felony charges after injuring four teenagers — one who has since required a double leg amputation — in a Logan Canyon car crash.
During a hearing in 1st District Court on Tuesday, defense attorney Vincent Stevens told the court Dustin Wesley Andersen, 45, was currently in a treatment program and an in-person preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 22.
Andersen did not appear for the hearing. Documents filed with the court state Andersen is in an in-patient treatment program seven days a week and would not be able to attend the hearing physically or by electronic means.
Judge Thomas Willmore ordered Andersen to be placed on an ankle monitor as soon as it could be arranged by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
Andersen has been charged with four counts of driving under the influence — three third-degree felonies and one class-A misdemeanor. He also faces a single count of class-B reckless driving.
On July 30, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a traffic collision at Milepost 469 in Logan Canyon. A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Andersen was driving northbound at speeds over 50 mph when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with a southbound vehicle.
While obtaining information from Andersen, field sobriety tests were performed and Andersen told troopers he consumed alcohol before heading out for Garden City. Andersen was arrested, booked into the Cache County Jail and later released on bond.
Andersen entered a plea of not guilty on Aug. 7.
Four teenagers sustained critical injuries in the accident. Documents filed with the court state the driver fractured a femur bone, a passenger had a lung punctured, another passenger had an abdominal contusion and the third passenger was paralyzed.
According to a crowdfunding campaign for the paralyzed passenger, she has since had both legs amputated above the knee and lost 30 percent of her intestine. During the hearing on Tuesday, Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told the court the passenger couldn’t audibly speak and could only mouth words. Walsh said she was also receiving intermittent dialysis for injuries related to the crash.
The medical crowdfunding campaign is ongoing at gofundme.com/f/sarah-frei-medical-expenses.