A 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing children was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during his 1st District Court appearance on Wednesday.
Roberto Gustavo Ponce faces 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents alleged to have happened around Jan. 1.
During his appearance in court via video call from the Cache County Jail, Ponce’s defense counsel asked the court for a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges leveled against him.
The hearing is slated for April 21.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Ponce inappropriately touched two children over and under their clothing. Both of the alleged victims are under the age of 10, police wrote.
An recorded confrontation between Ponce and another party was provided to law enforcement, according to the affidavit. Police wrote Ponce acknowledged touching both of the alleged victims three times “under the clothes.” However, police wrote, Ponce said he touched one victim “too many times to count over the clothes,” and stated the incidents began in the spring of 2020.
Ponce was booked into jail on March 18 and the charges against him were filed the following day. He is currently being held on a no-bail status, after Cache County prosecutors argued Ponce was a danger to the community and flight risk.
Police wrote in the affidavit that Ponce had plans to move back to Oregon after receiving “the latest COVID-19 Federal stimulus money.”