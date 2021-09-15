A man accused of sexually assaulting children multiple times in the '90s was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Steven A. Archuleta, 61, has been charged in 1st District Court with seven first-degree felonies: two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of object rape of a child and a single count of attempted sodomy on a child.
During his appearance in court, Archuleta was set to appear for the preliminary hearing on Oct. 7 to determine probable cause for the charges leveled against him.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray asked the court to proceed with the case independent of co-defendant Carol Ricker — who is currently serving a sentence in the Utah State Prison for similar offenses.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, in April 2020 the Logan City Police Department was referred a delayed child sexual abuse case from another agency outside the county. Police wrote the incidents of abuse began in 1991 — when the alleged victims were under the age of 10 — and continued for the better part of that decade.
The two alleged victims disclosed being sexually assaulted by Archuleta and Ricker in various ways, police wrote. The affidavit describes several occurrences of sexual abuse, as well as instances where the children were forced to observe and engaged in sexual acts involving Archuleta and Ricker.
Police wrote there was an investigation involving Archuleta completed in 2009.
“It is unclear why (Archuleta) was not prosecuted at that time but it is believed he had fled the State of Utah,” police wrote, explaining later in the affidavit they believed him to be residing in Florida.
Police wrote Ricker was interviewed at the Utah State Prison where she “admitted to having sexual intercourse with (one of the alleged victims) on multiple occasions but denied oral sex” occurred. Ricker denied assisting Archuleta sexually assaulting one of the alleged victims, police wrote, but admitted to sex acts occurring in front of the children.
Ricker "stated she could not remember if the boys were asked to interact with the sex,” police wrote.
Charges were filed against Archuleta on May 10; he was booked in the Cache County Jail, where he is currently being held on a no-bail status, 17 days later.