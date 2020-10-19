A man facing amended charges after what police described as a “vicious attack” was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during his court appearance on Monday.
Daniel Gene Heyworth, 21, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, four counts of class-A assault against a police officer and two additional misdemeanors. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Heyworth now faces an additional count of third-degree attempted mayhem.
Heyworth is set to appear for a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges on Oct. 28.
On Sept. 11, North Park Police Department officers responded to a report of a physical altercation. A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Heyworth pushed the alleged victim to the floor and proceeded to punch, kick and spit on him. Police wrote Heyworth “gouged the victim’s eyes to the point of blood oozing out,” and “bit the victim’s arm to the point of blood drawn.”
Police wrote the alleged victim lost consciousness during the incident.
“The incident was vicious and very violent,” police wrote.
Police wrote they located Heyworth as he was walking away from the alleged victim. Though he was following instruction from the police, it’s alleged he became verbally noncompliant and resisted arrest.
Heyworth “yelled all sorts of profanities and attempted to defeat our arrest,” police wrote, stating he attempted to spit blood on a deputy and kicked another.
Officers received cuts and other “small injuries” during the arrest, the affidavit states.
Heyworth is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $10,000 bail.