A preliminary hearing has been set for two men accused of robbing individuals at gunpoint at a local fast food restaurant.
Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 30, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. During the appearance, Judge Brian Cannell scheduled Maldanado to appear alongside codefendant Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, for a preliminary hearing that had been set in December.
Both men will now appear before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck on Jan. 14 to determine probable cause in both cases.
Maldanado and Archuleta were each charged in November with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, multiple third-degree aggravated assault charges and counts of misdemeanor theft.
Authorities allege Maldanado, Archuleta and a teenage minor deprived individuals of cash outside a Logan Burger King. Probable cause affidavits filed with the court state a man matching Maldanado’s description aimed a long gun at the victims while the teenager entered the backseat of the vehicle and revealed a handgun in his waistband. A third reportedly stood behind the man with shotgun.
The affidavit does not indicate the amount of money taken during the robbery, only that the victims gave the men money located in their car and pockets.
Mere minutes after the initial incident, the affidavit states a man dressed in an “orange construction-type shirt” pointed a shotgun at a second set of alleged victims while driving down Main Street in Logan.
The alleged victims "braked and swerved into a parking lot and reported being in fear for their lives,” police wrote.
Security footage depicted a person wearing similar orange clothing as described by victims at the initial incident; similar clothing items were also found in Archuleta’s belongings during a search. According to the affidavit, Maldanado was being tracked by an ankle monitor during the incident; the device’s history showed he was at the Burger King at the time and date of the incident.