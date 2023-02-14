...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered
populations are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
USU Police Chief Blair Barfuss will soon serve as the chief of police in Riverton, according to a news release on Monday.
On Monday, the city of Riverton announced that Blair Barfuss — Utah State University’s current police chief — will be appointed the city’s new chief of police.
After being hired in July, Barfuss announced his resignation as USU’s chief of police on Feb.3, citing recent family health issues. His last day at Utah State’s campus will be on Friday.
Barfuss will be appointed chief of police in Riverton on Feb. 21, according to the announcement, following ratification of the mayor’s appointment by the Riverton City Council.
“Chief Barfuss will come to Riverton with a wealth of law enforcement experience,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “His servant leadership style and commitment to community-oriented policing make him an ideal person to lead the Riverton Police Department.”
Before serving as chief of police at USU, Barfuss spent the majority of his career in law enforcement with the West Valley Police Department, where he served as training unit commander, patrol watch commander, patrol watch commander, detective sergeant, administrative sergeant, patrol sergeant and SWAT team leader, the announcement states.
Barfuss, who is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and who holds a master’s degree in human resources from USU, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in criminal justice administration, has been recognized for his leadership in law enforcement.
According to the announcement, Barfuss has received the Medal of Excellence from the National Association of Campus Security Administrations, and has been named Chief of the Year by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association as well as the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
As chief of police in Riverton, he will lead a team of 36 sworn officers and four civilian staff, according to the announcement
“It is an honor to be selected to lead the Riverton Police Department,” Barfuss said in the release. “I look forward to serving the residents of Riverton and ensuring the Riverton Police Department’s commitment to service and community continues.”
