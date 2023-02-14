Barfuss main (copy)

USU Police Chief Blair Barfuss will soon serve as the chief of police in Riverton, according to a news release on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah State University.

On Monday, the city of Riverton announced that Blair Barfuss — Utah State University’s current police chief — will be appointed the city’s new chief of police.

After being hired in July, Barfuss announced his resignation as USU’s chief of police on Feb.3, citing recent family health issues. His last day at Utah State’s campus will be on Friday.


