Prior cases may be used against a man facing assault and kidnapping charges in Rich County as prosecutors say the cases share similar characteristics.
John Joseph Sharkey, 44, faces 10 charges in the 1st District Court including first-degree aggravated assault, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree obstructing justice.
In a motion filed with the court earlier this month, prosecutors are asking the court to allow two prior cases that resulted in convictions for Sharkey in Colorado to be used as evidence in his current Rich County case.
According to the motion, Sharkey was convicted of assault and burglary in 2006 after he came to a woman’s house unannounced without permission and assaulted her. Prosecutors wrote Sharkey forced the victim into a vehicle and took her to his personal residence where she was restrained, drugged with an unknown substance and assaulted further.
After several hours, the woman was released by Sharkey, prosecutors wrote, and the police were notified.
Roughly three years later, another assault occurred resulting in a prison sentence for Sharkey.
According to the motion, police responded to a domestic disturbance in 2009 and found a separate victim sitting in a roadway “visibly shaking and crying, nearly naked having only a towel draped over her upper body.” Police observed multiple injuries sustained by the victim as well as “copious amounts of dried blood on her body and hair.”
The woman said she and Sharkey had been drinking when he became angry and started yelling. The assault that followed lasted for more than an hour, prosecutors wrote, and involved physical assault and strangulation. Sharkey also threatened the woman with a knife and “cut her several times,” prosecutors wrote.
The motion states Sharkey was convicted on felony charges related to the 2009 assault and served 10 years in a Colorado State Prison.
In his current case out of Rich County it’s alleged Sharkey assaulted a woman, held her captive for over two hours and proceeded to strike, strangle and threaten her.
On Jan. 26, Rich County Sheriff’s Deputies wrote Sharkey broke eggs on the woman’s head, forced her to consume liquor, “dumped seltzer water all over her face” in a manner “consistent with waterboarding,” and urinated on her. Deputies wrote the alleged victim fled the scene — a home where Sharkey resided — naked in 12 degree weather to a nearby Garden City hotel where employees notified police.
Around the time of the incident, Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey told The Herald Journal the alleged victim sustained severe injuries that warranted transportation to a hospital.
Prosecutors indicate the similarities in the assaults shows a modus operandi, and that the evidence would not be unfairly prejudicial to Sharkey. Also, the motion states prosecutors need the additional evidence due to the alleged victim’s recantation of her original statements to law enforcement.
Sharkey is currently being held in the Rich County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 11.