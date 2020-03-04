A Providence man suspected of sexually abusing a young woman has been arrested.
Richard Royal Cornell, 72, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, first-degree object rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Formal charges against Cornell have not yet been filed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim told deputies that Cornell approached her in a bedroom and began tickling her and touching her inappropriately. Despite being asked to stop by the alleged victim, deputies wrote, Cornell continued and engaged in oral sexual activity with the alleged victim.
Deputies wrote that during a recorded phone call between Cornell and the alleged victim, he apologized, stating the event never should have happened.
“He told her he had prayed about it and she should come home, take a shower, and forget it ever happened,” deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit, Cornell told deputies he was retired law enforcement, working for military police and federal court security.
Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said Cornell invoked his right to an attorney shortly after speaking with deputies and appears to have little to no criminal history. According to Peck, in similar cases, law enforcement can often see a person’s criminal history building up to an event like this.
“It’s really weird,” Peck said. “His actions are just very much out of the ordinary.”
Peck said he expected Cornell to make an initial appearance in court this week.