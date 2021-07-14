A Providence man charged in 1st District Court with sexually assaulting a young woman pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday.
Richard Royal Cornell, 74, pleaded guilty to single counts of first-degree forcible sodomy and second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
As part of a plea agreement, three first-degree felonies and a single second-degree felony were dismissed. Prosecutors agreed to a concurrent sentencing, and Cornell is to receive credit for time served, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court.
Cornell has been held in the Cache County Jail since March 3, 2020, and charges were filed against him the following day.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Cornell had inappropriately touched and “orally sodomized” the alleged victim. Documents filed with the court state the victim was 19 years old at the time of the incident.
The case had been set for a three-day jury trial to begin in nearly two weeks. Court records show the case had been set for trial two times prior but had been rescheduled.
Documents filed with the court indicated Cornell was committed to proceeding to trial. But, according to Demler, Cornell decided the plea deal was in his best interest after a thorough review of the evidence in the case.
Cornell is set to be sentenced on Sept. 8.