A Spring Creek Middle School teacher was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting students on Wednesday.
Scott D. Meeker, 51, was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of child abuse and aggravated assault as well as three counts of misdemeanor assault.
According to a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a resource officer working at Providence middle school had been notified of an alleged assault on a student by a teacher. That evening, Lt. Doyle Peck wrote, a local hospital reported a student being treated for an injury, and the student was “one of several victims in the alleged incident.”
Around the time school was getting out on Wednesday afternoon, Peck told The Herald Journal a student was engaging in “typical juvenile horseplay” by “banging on a locker” when the incident occurred. Peck said Meeker allegedly pushed a few students, shoved another into a wall and punched one student in the back of the head.
“He just completely lost his head,” Peck said.
Peck said Meeker has been forthcoming with law enforcement and was “cognizant” of the gravity of the situation. According to statements from the Sheriff’s Office and the Cache County School District, Meeker has been placed on administrative leave dependent on the outcome of criminal charges and internal investigation.
Peck said multiple students and staff had been interviewed, but further interviews and other elements of the investigation were still underway. As it stands currently, Peck said there are five alleged student victims, but the number could be subject to change.
According to a statement from the school district, the incident was described as “a teacher’s use of physical force with students.” The incident was immediately reported, and Meeker was placed on leave shortly after an initial investigation.
“The Cache County School District absolutely does not tolerate the use of physical force of any kind by adults with children,” the statement reads. “Every student should be able to attend school without concern for their safety and well being, and with the knowledge that adults should be their strongest advocates. We appreciate the dedicated teachers and support staff in our district who work to that end.”
Formal charges against Meeker have yet to be filed. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.