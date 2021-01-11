A massage therapist charged in the 1st District Court with the sexual assault of several clients may enter into a plea agreement.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, appeared in court on Monday on five counts of first-degree object rape and nine counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. The charges span six separate cases.
During Perales’ appearance, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Cache County prosecutors had made an offer to Perales and a resolution was likely.
Perales was set to appear for a change of plea hearing on Feb. 1 in front of Judge Brian Cannell.
Charges against Perales began to amass in June after Logan City Police officers were contacted by an alleged victim who said she was sexually assaulted by Perales during what was described as an “energy massage” a month prior. Since then five additional cases involving separate victims and similar allegations have been filed against Perales.
According to affidavits filed with the court, Perales told police during an arrest “that a ‘handful’ of other victims might come forward.”
Perales was initially released on $40,000 bail then later ordered to be placed on an ankle monitor. However, on Aug. 3, after three cases had been filed, Perales was arrested leaving his attorney’s office after appearing in court via video conference call from the location.
Prosecutors told the court Perales had failed to receive the ankle monitor previously ordered, and defense counsel argued he was being tracked via a smartphone application used by probation officers.
Perales is currently being held on a no-bail status in the Cache County Jail.