A Richmond couple accused of child abuse was arranged on a new charge on Thursday.
Joshua Glen Cox, 43, appeared in 1st District court for a single count of charge of tampering with a witness — a third-degree felony charge that comes off the heels of child abuse charges on which he was arraigned earlier this week.
According to probable cause affidavit, Cox made comments during a phone call attempting to convince the petitioner to drop a protective order.
Ciena Heywood, 25, also appeared in 1st District Court for charges of second-degree child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and class-A misdemeanor child abuse involving a physical injury. It’s alleged she allowed abuse to take place three to four years and made “several alarming statements in regards to the children” during a phone call to Cox.
Cox has been charged with second-degree child abuse inflicting a serious physical injury and class-A misdemeanor child abuse involving a physical injury for allegedly shooting two children with an airsoft gun in addition to throwing boots at them.
They each face one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for the second-degree felony charges.
They are both scheduled back in court on March 9.