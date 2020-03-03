A Richmond man accused of hitting children with boots and shooting them with an airsoft gun has been charged with felony child abuse.
Joshua Glen Cox, 43, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for charges of second-degree child abuse and class-A misdemeanor child abuse.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the mother of the children, Ciena Heywood, told Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Cox was abusive to her children. Heywood, 25, told deputies she was tired of Cox’s behavior and was seeking a protective order in Logan.
Deputies wrote the grandmother disclosed photos of welts on one child’s chest and on another child’s head. Heywood told deputies Cox was upset because the children woke him up, so he shot them with the airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.
Cox denied shooting the children in the head or chest, deputies wrote, but he admitted to shooting the children in the legs while “messing around at a friend’s house.”
Heywood was arrested on Monday and booked in the Cache County Jail on suspicion of second-degree child abuse and class-A misdemeanor child abuse.
In a separate probable cause affidavit, Heywood made “several alarming statements in regards to the children” during a phone call made by Cox from the jail.
During an interview at the sheriff’s office, deputies wrote, Heywood said Cox abused the kids for three to four years and shot them over 20 times with the airsoft gun.
Formal charges against Heywood have yet to be filed.