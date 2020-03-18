A Salt Lake City woman who pleaded guilty to killing two dogs and assisting a woman’s suicide attempt was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Teresa Renae Clark, 38, was ordered to serve two concurrent sentences of one-to-15 years in the Utah State Prison. Clark was immediately taken into custody.
Clark pleaded guilty to February to two counts of second-degree aggravated attempted murder, in addition to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. As part of a plea deal, the felonies were reduced from first-degree felonies.
In June 2017, police responded to a 911 call from Clark reporting the victim’s apparent suicide in a local hotel room. A search warrant affidavit states police officers found two deceased dogs on a bed next to an unconscious female with shallow breath. Human and canine prescription pill containers, needleless syringes and crushed white powder were also found in the hotel room and an adjoining room.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police suspected the victim didn’t act alone in her suicide attempt.
Prior to the incident, documents filed with the 1st District Court state Clark and the victim presented a last will and testament, and two power of attorney documents to employees at a local credit union. The documents gave Clark control over the victim's assets and health care, in addition to being designated as the sole heir. During a preliminary hearing, it was reported police found legal documents in the hotel room signed by the victim turning possessions over to Clark.
Clark was ultimately arrested. The victim died by suicide in Provo in September of 2017; Clark was release on $20,000 bail in 2018.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal ideation, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.