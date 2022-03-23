A threatening call directed at Sky View High School on Monday was a “bomb threat,” according to Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the incident after a concerning call was made to dispatch. In a news release, the sheriff’s office characterized the call as “threatening” and “criminal in nature.”
According to Smith, the school went into a shelter-in-place protocol lasting nearly two hours, with students sheltered in several locations as a result of a lunch period.
Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement searched rooms throughout the school as well as student backpacks.
“(Law enforcement) received some more information about a concerning incident of some students leaving some backpacks unattended and in an entryway,” Smith said. “They identified the students who had the backpacks, found the backpacks and made sure that there was nothing to that (information) — which there wasn't.”
The Utah State University Police bomb dog, Zoomer, was also called upon to sweep the building. Ultimately, no threat to students or staff was discovered.
In the past six months, there have been two threats made to local schools. In November, classes at Logan High School were delayed due to an alleged bomb threat posted to social media — the male juvenile involved reportedly told police the post was an attempt at humor. In December, several Box Elder County schools were moved online after a threatening messages were initially found in a school bathroom and later online; again, the kids involved told authorities they were merely trying to be funny.
“You can’t take any of these lightly,” Smith said.
Smith said schools in the district have recently been participating in emergency training facilitated through dispatch and the sheriff’s office. For Smith, the training paid off.
“When this alert came across my phone, I thought, ‘Oh, it's another drill.’ And it only took me a minute or so to realize it wasn't a drill,” Smith said. “Our Cache County Sheriff’s Office is fantastic. I don’t think there was any lull. … It was wonderful to watch our law enforcement personnel operate and take it seriously and do everything they could to make sure our students and staff were safe.”
Smith said the incident was still under investigation.