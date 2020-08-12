A second preliminary hearing was set on Monday for a Logan man facing new charges in a case of attempted murder.
Ethan Drake Mortensen, 20, was bound over for trial on a single count of first-degree attempted murder after his initial preliminary hearing on July 27. The following day, Cache County prosecutors filed three additional class-A misdemeanors — unlawful purchase, transfer, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person — against Mortensen.
Probable cause for the new charges will be determined at a second preliminary hearing on Aug. 13. Cache County prosecutors told the court they would be displaying images of the weapons and arguing that a prior assault conviction against the victim rendered Mortensen a restricted person.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Smithfield Police wrote that a witness at the scene of the incident had heard Mortensen and the alleged victim fighting in the garage of a Smithfield home. The witness told police Mortensen had a hatchet raised in the direction of the alleged victim and the witness proceeded to tackle Mortensen to save the victim.
The alleged victim told police the dispute started with Mortensen over his alcohol consumption, according to the affidavit. Police wrote Mortensen retrieved a hatchet and knife from a tan backpack and began screaming and threatening self-harm. When the victim tried to calm Mortensen, police wrote he turned on the man and threatened to kill him. The victim sustained a laceration to the palm of the hand during the incident.
Prosecutors told the court during Mortensen’s initial court appearance that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .273 during the incident.
During Mortensen’s hearing on Monday, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said witnesses were being sought to provide expert opinion on the injuries sustained in the case. During the preliminary hearing last month, Holdaway argued that a “full-on hatchet swing” would cause a more substantial injury than what was sustained.
Mortensen is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.