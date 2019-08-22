A woman suspected of shoplifting and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon a week ago was arrested Wednesday and is in custody in a Salt Lake County jail.
Breasia Marie Montano, 26, has been charged in 1st District Court with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, retail theft and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
According to Logan City Police, Montano ran out of Al’s Sporting Goods with an armful of stolen goods that she tossed into a waiting vehicle before running through the parking lot.
The alleged driver of the getaway car, Brittney Lee Franklin, sped away, intentionally striking an employee of Al’s before she picked up Montano and attempted to flee the area, police said.
Franklin was arrested that night in Brigham City and remains in the Cache County Jail. Montano fled on foot and despite an extensive search, she was not apprehended until Wednesday.
In a probable cause statement filed with the court, police say the women were working together in a series of theft cases.
In addition to the product allegedly stolen from Al’s, police say they also found 38 items stolen from TJ Maxx and 26 items stolen from Victoria’s Secret.
Franklin appeared in court this week on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, felony retail theft, obstruction of justice, failure to remain at an injury accident, failure to stop at the command of an officer and reckless driving.
Retail theft charges for both women were enhanced to felony offenses because they each have prior convictions, police stated in court documents.
Montano will likely appear in court locally next week.