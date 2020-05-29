A sentencing hearing for a man accused of robbing a Logan pharmacy was continued on Wednesday as defense attorneys explore options for treatment.
On March 30, Brad Thayne Bingham, 32, pleaded guilty to amended charges: second-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. A single class-B controlled substance charge was dismissed and he was slated to be sentenced on Wednesday.
According to Cache County Prosecutor Barbara Lachmar, Judge Brian Cannell continued the sentencing to obtain more information regarding treatment options. Bingham and his council are exploring a long-term treatment facility in Arizona. Lachmar said the logistics for Bingham to attend an out-of-state treatment program could be very complicated, and a prison sentence is still being considered by the judge.
Bingham was arrested on March 5 after robbing the Intermountain Healthcare Instacare pharmacy the day prior. Police alleged Bingham entered the pharmacy wearing a hood and reflective sunglasses, and passed a note to a pharmacy employee demanding Xanax. Bingham told the employee not to notify police, that his friends were outside monitoring a police scanner, and he would “take care of everyone in the building” if the employee didn’t follow his directions. It was alleged Bingham gestured to his hip during the incident alluding to a firearm.
Bingham was given around 470 individual pills valued at around $750. He was arrested outside of his residence in possession of .45 caliber handgun and alprazolam matching the stolen dosages.
According to a search warrant, police also found packages mailed to Bingham’s residence containing a combined 33 Xanax pills believed to be purchased on a dark web market.
Bingham is currently being held in the Cache Count Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.