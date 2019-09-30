LOGAN, Utah — On Monday, sentencing was postponed for a man who pleaded guilty in multiple sexual abuse cases.
After a lengthy recess discussing the case with defense attorney Wayne Caldwell, Judge Thomas Willmore rescheduled the sentencing due to a delayed presentence investigation report from Adult Probation and Parole.
Caldwell said he is entitled five days to review the report with his client, and there were inaccuracies in the report that could lead to a better defense. The report hadn’t been submitted until the Friday prior to the hearing.
On Aug. 12, Aaron Robison pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse and two counts of sexual battery in four separate cases. All the charges are felonies of the second degree, though the sexual battery charges were amended to class A misdemeanors.
Court documents said Robison was a minor at the time of the misdemeanors, and Caldwell confirmed Robison was around 23 years of age at the time of felonies. The dates of the offenses span the course of a decade, with the earliest happening in the year 2000.
Caldwell said the state was recommending Robison’s sentence be served at Northern Utah Community Correctional Center, but the facility is only accepting parolees into its program. He said Robison is a former military service member who had been diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury prior to the allegations. According to prosecuting attorney Dane Murray, Veterans Affairs has paid for Robison’s psychosexual evaluation.
Though the sentencing wasn’t completed, Robison was taken into custody. The sentencing hearing was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.