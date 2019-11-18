LOGAN — A man accused of multiple felony charges had his sentencing rescheduled on Monday due to an inaccurate report.
Jeremiah Carson Abel, 38, pleaded guilty in August to enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony; dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a third-degree felony; and sexual battery, a class-A misdemeanor. The charges span three separate cases.
Defense attorney Jeanne Campbell said she had only received the presentence investigation report the day of the sentencing. Though she did have enough time to review it with her client, she said the report was error-ridden.
“The entire report is inaccurate,” Campbell told the court.
Judge Thomas L. Willmore agreed. He said the report inaccurately claimed Abel abused seven victims under the age of 11.
“This report is so far out there,” Willmore told the court. “There’s just too many inaccuracies.”
Cache County Prosecuting Attorney Dane Murray said the report was prepared by Adult Probation and Parole in Salt Lake City. Murray said the info in the report wasn’t pertinent to Abel and may have come from another case. During the hearing, Murray requested Adult Probation & Parole redo the report.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Abel allegedly sent two teenagers sexually explicit text messages and sent one of the alleged victims a pornographic image of a couple. The affidavit states Abel allegedly offered one of the minors $200 for sexual activity. The affidavit states Abel, when interviewed by law enforcement, claimed to have a problem with alcohol and blacked out; he was unable to recall details of the exchanges.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant states Abel consumed three “goblets” of wine and made aggressive sexual contact with a 35-year-old woman after she refused to enter his hot tub. According to the affidavit, Abel said he blacked out and could not recall what happened, though he did remember the alleged victim leaving upset.
In 2010, Abel also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, rendering his most recent DUI charge a third-degree felony.
Abel’s sentencing was rescheduled for the afternoon of Dec. 30.