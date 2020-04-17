Several charges have been dropped against a Newton man accused of taking a hostage and having a standoff with SWAT last December.
Stuart Martin, 25, was initially charged with 17 crimes, including first-degree aggravated kidnapping and third-degree aggravated assault. In January, five additional charges were filed against Martin, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
Martin now faces four charges: second-degree kidnapping, second-degree felony discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault against a peace officer and third-degree aggravated assault.
Martin has been scheduled to appear for a change of plea hearing on April 21.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an intoxicated Martin held a woman hostage in his home and made threats toward her, himself and the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident. It’s alleged Martin threatened to kill the woman in three hours if particular chores weren’t completed and that he would fire upon law enforcement with several guns located in the home.
According to testimony from the preliminary hearing, Martin held two guns — one loaded and one unloaded — to the victim’s head. The victim told the court Martin did this so she could better understand what he was going through and that he was going through a serious depressive episode intensified by alcohol. Two shots were fired in the home, but neither were aimed at the victim or law enforcement.
Martin was arrested on Dec. 22 and bound over for trial on Feb. 3. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.