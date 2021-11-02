The case against a former Logan River Academy employee accused of sexually abusing a resident student has been dismissed.
Linsie Diane Thornock, 38, was charged in 1st District Court with a single count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse for an incident alleged to have occurred in January. However, documents filed with the court state the case has since been dismissed at the request of the alleged victim.
“The State received notice that the alleged victim in this case no longer wishes to participate in the prosecution of this case,” Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray wrote in a motion filed with the court.
In a statement released Friday, defense attorney Brian Craig said his client, who had no criminal history and was fired after the incident, could have faced 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted of the charge.
“My client vehemently denied all allegations from the start and never wavered,” Craig wrote in the statement. “It is unfortunate that her reputation has been harmed through this ordeal that has lasted nearly a year. At the end of the day, justice was served.”
According to an affidavit, Thornock was initially alleged to have inappropriately touched a then 18-year-old resident student at the academy. When contacted by law enforcement, police wrote Thornock denied any sexual contact or conversation with the alleged victim.
In August, a subpoena issued to the academy by Judge Brian Cannell sought any and all records of the alleged victim including other claims made against academy staff and employees. A review hearing on the subpoena was set for Tuesday; but with the case’s dismissal, Craig said, “the hearing is moot.”
Murray told The Herald Journal that the seeking of records had a chilling effect on the alleged victim, who he said is no longer involved with the academy and has since moved from the area.
The alleged victim “didn’t want the intrusiveness,” Murray said. “That’s my take on it.”
According to Craig, Thornock is considering whether to bring a civil lawsuit because her jail booking photo was shown in “numerous news outlets.”
Subsequent legislation has reclassified Utah mug shots as protected government documents until:
— A person has been convicted, or
— Law enforcement officers determine publishing the photo could reduce an imminent threat or help apprehend a fugitive, or
— A judge decides the photo can be released due to another legitimate law enforcement interest.
Prior to the law, mug shots were unprotected public documents available to anyone on request, and many law enforcement agencies, including the Cache County Sheriff's Office, streamlined that process by making mug shots available through their websites. This year's HB288 restricts the public's access to mug shots and enacts penalties for people who upload them to "publish-for-pay" websites, which post mugshots of people accused of crimes and ask for payments, often hundreds of dollars, if they want them removed. The law does not restrict news outlets' right to publish mug shots they have obtained.
Regardless of any potential lawsuits over the mug shot, Craig said the case's dismissal is already bringing some benefit to Thornock.
“At the very least, Linsie will not not go to prison for something that simply never happened, which is some level of vindication,” Craig said. “When I told Linsie that her case was dismissed, she cried with a huge sense of relief.”