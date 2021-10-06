A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 appeared in 1st District Court this week where his case was again set for trial.
Jamaal Anthony Evans, 22, faces two first-degree felonies: rape and forcible sodomy. The charges were filed with the court in June 2018.
During his appearance in court on Monday, an arrest warrant was recalled for Evans, who resides outside of the state, after he failed to appear in court for a hearing. A three-day jury trial was set to begin on Jan. 19, 2022.
Court records show Evans’ case has been set for a jury trial four times prior, with the latest setting in March 2020.
As a result of COVID-19 restrictions on the courts, court calendars are backlogged with cases and judges are managing the load in different ways. Judge Brandon Maynard has been scheduling up to four jury trials on a given date — the first trial having priority over the second, the second over the third and so on.
Evans’ case was given a second-setting behind a four-day jury trial for a man held in the Cache County Jail since 2018 for felony sexual assault cases. During Monday’s hearing, the status of the jury trial at the front of the line was unclear.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Evans sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman at a party in 2018. A witness told police Evans and the alleged victim left the gathering together and were gone for a couple hours. Police wrote the witness heard a shower turn on in the home, found a bedroom door open, and found vomit on the bed and floor.
According to the affidavit, the witness tried to enter a locked bathroom and was speaking with Evans through the door.
The witness “stated she then told Evans she was going back downstairs in an attempt to trick Evans into opening the door,” police wrote. “She hid around the corner and Evans peeked his head out the door as if to see if she was still there. (The witness) stated she then forced her way into the bathroom.”
Police wrote the witness found the alleged victim “sitting on the toilet completely nude” and described her as being “completely incoherent.” The witness told police Evans admitted he engaged in sex acts with the alleged victim and said that she was sober.
Evans told police he did not see signs of impairment until the alleged victim became ill. Evans said the alleged victim was coherent and speaking, police wrote.
The alleged victim told police her recollection of the night was incomplete. Police wrote she recalled the beginning of the party, hitting her head in the shower and finally waking up at her residence.