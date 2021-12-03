The case against a then-18-year-old once accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female during a camping trip in Cache County has been dismissed.
Brendan Joseph Snider, 19, had been charged in the 1st District Court with one count of first-degree rape alleged to have occurred in August of 2020. According to court records, Cache County prosecutors moved that the court dismiss the case without prejudice late last month.
“At all points, Brendon has always … maintained his innocence,” defense attorney Joe Saxton said. “He wasn't willing to take a look at any other plea offers or anything like that, which was completely understandable, kind of given his position on everything.”
According to Saxton, who had been appointed as a public defender in the case, a private investigator spoke with witnesses present during the camping trip. One of the witnesses who was willing to testify at trial, Saxton said, provided a statement that contributed exculpatory evidence.
In his conversations with prosecutors, Saxton said they were considering amending the charge to a count of unlawful activity with a minor. But for Saxton, the age difference of Snider and the alleged victim didn’t fit with the statute.
Although the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the door is open for prosecutors to refile charges if they can rebuild a case against Snider, Saxton said he didn’t anticipate that happening.
“I doubt it,” Saxton said. “They would have just amended the charges to be … unlawful sexual activity rather than dismissing and then refiling. But they just went with the outright dismissal.”
Because the case was likely to go to trial, Saxton said the decision was made to use “scarce” public defense resources to fund a private investigation in the case.
“Obviously, we'd like to have more resources to be able to make sure that we're doing our jobs and doing our jobs properly and providing adequate counsel,” Saxton said. “But we have to be very careful with those resources that the county has given to us and grant it to us. And our case loads have obviously increased over the last few years, and we'd like to see those resources increase to make sure that we can … afford those constitutional rights to everybody as adequate counsel and adequate defense.”
Snider was arrested on Nov. 9, 2020, after the alleged victim told Cache County Sheriff's deputies she’d been assaulted during a camping trip in Cache Valley. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a juvenile male friend of the alleged victim initially reported the incident to deputies and confronted Snider in a conversation via text message, during which he made seemingly incriminating statements. When interviewed by law enforcement, deputies wrote, Snider said the incident was consensual and that he lied to the juvenile male, telling him “what they wanted to hear.”
Though ordered to be held without bail, Snider wound up being released on his own recognizance because a motion for detention hadn’t been filed with the court — a requirement under the bail statute that is no longer in place.
“Had that not occurred, he’d have been sitting in jail for a year,” Saxton said.