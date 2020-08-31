Felony charges have been dropped against a Smithfield man initially accused of assisting a teenage girl sell sexually explicit images of herself.
During time set for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Ronnell Dexter Rosario Nagtalon, 31, pleaded guilty to a class-B charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a class-C charge of providing tobacco to a minor. Nagtalon had initially been charged in 1st District Court with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor — all of which have been dropped.
Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told the court that statements had been recanted — statements that initially led prosecutors and law enforcement to believe Nagtalon had knowledge of sexual exploitation. Walsh said Nagtalon’s phone had also been seized and no sexually exploitative material was found on the device.
Walsh told the court a 15-year-old girl had been selling sexually explicit images of herself and receiving payment for the images via a financial app. According to Walsh, a friend referred the minor to Nagtalon to cash out $720 in payments from the application, as the minor didn’t have a bank account, and Nagtalon bought the minor tobacco vape products.
Defense attorney Cara Tangero agreed with facts presented by Walsh and said Nagtalon didn’t appear to have any knowledge of the sale of the sexually explicit images.
“He has denied that since day one,” Tangero said.
Nagtalon is currently being held in the Davis County Jail on unrelated charges. Tangero told the court an agreement had been made for Nagtalon to serve 120 days in the case in Davis County.
Judge Brian Cannell thanked counsel for their efforts in the case and sentenced Nagtalon to 120 days in jail for the misdemeanor charges. Cannell ordered the sentence to run concurrent with the Davis County case.