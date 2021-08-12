A man died after being shot multiple times in Millville on Thursday afternoon, according to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen.
After law enforcement responded to a construction site in Millville at about 1 p.m., one man is deceased and one other man has been arrested, Jensen stated. Both the man who was arrested and the man who died are Hispanic, according to Jensen.
"We are very early into our investigation," Jensen wrote. "More details will be released as information is obtained. We are not releasing the name information of the suspect or deceased pending family notification."
The situation at a construction site near 100 West and 550 North may have been a "dispute," dispatch told responders, but further details, including whether use of the gun was legal, have not been disclosed.
The person believed to have used the gun surrendered to law enforcement peacefully and is in custody, and the firearm has been secured, according to scanner traffic.