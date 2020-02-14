The Forest Service is seeking information regarding thousands of dollars of vandalism on two restroom facilities at the campground in Smithfield Canyon.
Cache National Forest Logan District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the vandalism was reported by a citizen who was skiing in the canyon on Tuesday. Parker said graffiti covers nearly all the surfaces of the restrooms.
“It’s probably more cost-efficient to just repaint the entire thing,” Parker said. “It’s going to be thousands of dollars.”
Parker said it should take a couple a days for labor to correct the damage. The district aims to make the repairs before the campground opens in the spring.
Parker said since the damage exceeds $1,000, the vandals could face felony charges if caught. Parker said the district’s law enforcement officer is investigating and there are no serious leads at the time.
“We don’t very often catch them, because we don’t have cameras,” Parker said, “and people are often reluctant, even if they know something, to tell us.”
Parker said the district deals with graffiti-style vandalism fairly frequently, though not as much as higher trafficked areas and not so much in restrooms.
She said the ranger district often deals with people spray painting rocks and other natural features along trails.
“It’s the worst we’ve dealt with in a while,” Parker said. “I think the frustration for us is just the time and the money it takes away from the other things we should be doing.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Logan Ranger District at (435)755-3620.