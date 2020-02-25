A Smithfield man accused of vandalizing the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Christmas Eve has been found incompetent to proceed in his case — at least for the time being.
Peter Ambrose, 34, will attend the Utah State Hospital for rehabilitation. A review of Ambrose's state will take place in six weeks.
Judge Thomas Willmore said according to the single evaluation of Ambrose, there was a substantial possibility he will be competent to proceed in the future and will then be able to resolve the charges against him.
Ambrose has been charged with first-degree aggravated burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He faces five years to life in the Utah State Prison if convicted of the first-degree felony.
Police allege Ambrose broke into the Logan Temple on Christmas Eve and damaged property with an ax. An affidavit of probable cause states Ambrose damaged paintings, artificial plants and curtains in addition to setting off a fire extinguisher. Police found the ax stuck in a wall behind a smashed mirror.
After searching the building and believing it to be secure, police left the scene. They returned nearly 30 minutes later after a responsible party at the temple believed someone was locked in a temple room. Police found Ambrose and took him into custody.
The estimated cost of the damage to the temple was around $5,000. The damage was repaired in time for the temple to reopen in time for its next regularly scheduled day of operation two days later.
Initially Ambrose was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. According to court documents the burglary charge was amended to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.