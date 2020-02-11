A Smithfield man suspected of transporting narcotics to Idaho and in Utah was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Tanner Jordan Mitton, 25, is facing 20 charges including second-degree possession with intent to distribute, five third-degree counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, third-degree failure to register as a sex offender and third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, in addition to multiple misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies approached Mitton at a Smithfield home after confirming an active warrant. Deputies wrote Mitton became immediately confrontational and showed characteristics of drug use. Deputies wrote there was reason to believe Mitton was transporting illegal narcotics to Idaho and throughout Utah in an uninsured vehicle. According to the affidavit, Mitton failed to register the vehicle to his sex offender registry.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia, two electronic scales, two bags of marijauna and a bag of cocaine. Five cell phones, three laptops and “a PayPal card swiping device” were also found in the vehicle. According to the affidavit, when deputies produced a warrant for access codes to the cell phones and laptops, “he laughed at us and told us to ‘(expletive) off.’”
Deputies wrote that Mitton tested positive for THC, methamphetamine, heroin, PCP and MDMA.
Mitton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.