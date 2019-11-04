LOGAN — A Smithfield man facing a jury trial for kidnapping, assault and sexual abuse received additional charges of a similar scope on Monday.
Raymond Castaneda was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
Prosecuting attorney Dane Murray said the state is expected to file a doctrine of chances motion. The motion would allow for the evidence in either of Castaneda’s cases to utilized in both, essentially arguing that it’s unlikely that an innocent person would be accused of multiple similar crimes.
In June, according to a probable cause affidavit, Castaneda met the alleged victim on a dating app. It’s claimed he picked the alleged victim up outside of Cache County, drove him or her to his home in Smithfield, where the sexual assault took place.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim was only able to sever contact with Castaneda after he was arrested for prior charges.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Castaneda on Dec. 18, 19 and 20. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.