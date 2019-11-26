LOGAN — A Smithfield man facing multiple sex abuse charges pleaded not guilty on Monday.
After a preliminary hearing with tearful testimony from the alleged victim, Judge Thomas L. Willmore found the evidence sufficient for Raymond Castaneda to be bound over on all charges.
Castaneda pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.
Castaneda and the alleged victim met on Tinder, a popular dating app. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the alleged victim was “mentally, physically and sexually abused by Castaneda.” Castaneda allegedly became increasingly controlling and aggressive during sex, at one point choking the alleged victim to the point of unconsciousness during intercourse.
The affidavit states Castaneda claimed no relationship violence, but then insisted continually the acts in question were consensual.
Castaneda is also facing seemingly similar charges in another pending case. Cache County prosecuting attorney Dane Murray said the state intends to file a doctrine of chances motion. The motion would allow evidence from either case to be used in both — in essence arguing it would be unlikely for an innocent person to be accused of multiple, similar crimes.
Judge Thomas Willmore said the motion must be filed by Dec. 27.
Though a jury trial was initially scheduled for December, it has since been cancelled and has yet to be rescheduled. An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.