A South Weber sex offender accused of attempting to solicit sexual images from a Cache County minor has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
On Wednesday, Tanner Paul Clark, 27, pleaded guilty via video conference from the Cache County Jail to two counts of third-degree enticing a minor.
According to Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray, Clark contacted a 15-year-old through a social media application and requested naked images of the minor.
As part of a plea agreement, five remaining charges leveled against Clark were dismissed — including one second-degree felony — and prosecutors agreed to recommend a concurrent sentence should Clark be sentenced to prison in a 2018 case before the 2nd District Court.
Clark pleaded guilty nearly two years ago to six third-degree felonies in the Farmington district: two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-17 year old, and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Documents filed with the court show Clark was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a 36-month stretch on probation for the charges. However, Judge David Hamilton ordered two of the counts to run consecutive should Clark serve a prison sentence for the charges.
Clark was booked into Cache County Jail on Jan. 6 after being taken into custody by his probation officer in Weber County, according to an affidavit filed with the court. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies wrote Clark was found in possession of a smartphone and a social media account — both prohibited by the terms of his probation — believed to have been used to contact the victim in Cache County.
Deputies wrote Clark represented himself as a 17-year-old from Brigham City and attempted to meet the victim at a Cache County church parking lot, but fled the area when he found the victim was with friends.
Sentencing in Clark’s Cache County case was set out for May 26 to allow time for his other case to be resolved. He is set to appear before the 2nd District Court on March 24.