An incident where a student brought a gun to Fast Forward Charter High School is still under investigation.
Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said the student is currently facing three charges — possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm, and theft of mislaid property. He said there will likely be more charges.
“He had every opportunity to do something terrible,” Jensen said. “Not that what he did wasn’t terrible, it just could have been worse.”
That sentiment of gratitude was shared by Fast Forward Principle Jill Lowe the day after the event.
“I was just sitting there thinking to myself last night,” Lowe said in an interview on Tuesday. “I thought, ‘It could have been so different’ — I mean, we’re all are so blessed that nobody was hurt.”
On Monday, a 16-year-old student brought a handgun to the school and revealed the weapon to multiple students in the building. One student reported it to Lowe, and after the student left campus with the gun for a lunch break, Lowe phoned the police. Lowe said police detained the student very quickly not far from the building.
“The Logan City Police were amazing,” Lowe said.
Lowe said students and faculty responded appropriately and swiftly to the situation. Though it’s hard to prepare for every scenario, she said her school was adequately prepared for this situation.
“I was really proud of how everyone involved reacted,” Lowe said. “Everyone knew what to do.”
Lowe said Logan High School sent additional councilors to Fast Forward on Tuesday. Also Bear River Mental Health sent a team to be present for the rest of the week to help support students.
“We felt it was important as this unfolds, and continues to unfold, just to have mental health available for the kids,” Lowe said.
She said the response to the situation varies from student to student. Responses to events like these are almost paradoxical; Lowe said students and faculty are, on the one hand, desensitized and, on the other, hyperaware.
“I just would encourage students,” Lowe said, “if you see something weird let people know — let an adult know.”