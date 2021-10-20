A 16-year-old suspected of stabbing another juvenile at Willow Park was arrested last week, according to Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen.
Jensen told The Herald Journal the stabbing was “a planned event” in that it resulted from a mutually agreed-upon altercation at Willow Park. At this time, Jensen said police aren’t seeking additional arrests in connection to the incident.
“I think we know the players,” Jensen said, “and made all the arrests we’re going to make.”
The stabbing occurred on Oct. 6 around 7:15 p.m. According to a statement from police at the time, law enforcement responded to an incident report of “several individuals, possibly juveniles, who were punching and kicking each other” at the Willow Park batting cages.
A potential shooting had initially been reported, according to police, but when law enforcement arrived one male was located at the scene with stab wounds. The alleged victim was stable and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police wrote, and underwent surgery the following morning.
On Wednesday, Jensen said the alleged victim was alive and recovering.
One adult — 20-year-old Luis Eduardo Silva — was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail in connection to the incident the following day. He made his initial appearance for one count of third-degree rioting on Oct. 8.
An affidavit filed with the 1st District Court states Silva gathered at the park “with the intent to engage in a physical fight.” Police wrote Silva and the alleged victim had engaged in prior arguments, and Silva “is friends with the suspect(s) who stabbed the juvenile victim.”
The affidavit states the victim was stabbed a minimum of five times with a “sharp pointed object, most likely a knife, based on the entry wounds and entry location of the victim's person and shirt as well as statements from witnesses.”
Court records show Silva was released on $5,000 bond with various pretrial release conditions.