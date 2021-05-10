A Providence middle school teacher charged after allegedly assaulting students made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Scott D. Meeker, 50, was charged last month with second-degree child abuse and four counts of class-B assault.
Meeker was set to appear before the court again on June 1, allowing prosecutors and defense counsel to prepare for a preliminary hearing in the matter.
During the appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck also granted a motion to amend Meeker’s pretrial release conditions. The order allows Meeker to attend family and religious functions including “end-of-year school activities” involving members of his own family provided he is “accompanied by a responsible adult.”
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Meeker engaged in a physical altercation with five students at Spring Creek Middle School on April 14; one student was punched in the head twice and later taken to a hospital.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote that a video of the incident depicts Meeker grabbing a student “by the collar” and pushing him across a hallway and into a wall. Shortly thereafter, deputies wrote, Meeker observes a group of students and “chases them down.”
“Scott pushes multiple kids out of the way and grabs two other male juveniles … by the back of the neck and pushes them towards a 4th male juvenile,” deputies wrote. “Scott then throws two closed fist punches and strikes (the fourth male juvenile) in the head and causes goose eggs.”
Meeker was booked in the Cache County Jail the day after the incident and was later released on his own recognizance. The Cache County School District placed Meeker on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and the resolution of criminal charges.
In response to a records request for prior disciplinary records and complaints, a spokesperson with the school district said that with the exception of April’s incident, Meeker had no such records during his time of employment.