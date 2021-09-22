Charges have been filed against 20-year-old man for his role in an altercation where a man was shot.
Josue Alatorre faces two third-degree felonies in the 1st District Court: rioting and possession of a firearm by a restricted person. The charges were filed on Tuesday.
An affidavit filed with the court states Alatorre was present during a fight in Logan on June 17 where an 18-year-old male was shot. Police wrote the bullet penetrated the alleged victim’s right forearm and grazed the top of his skull, causing a sizable laceration.
According to police, the alleged victim agreed to meet up with another individual to fight. When he arrived, witnesses told police the alleged victim was “jumped” by a group of people. When the witnesses attempted to intervene, police wrote, a gun was drawn, pointed at the witnesses and the alleged victim was then shot shortly thereafter.
On Aug. 1, co-defendant Gabriel Sia was taken into custody on a separate incident where a victim was “pistol whipped” in a parking lot on Logan’s Main Street. Police wrote a search warrant was executed on Sia’s phone that revealed photos of Alatorre and co-defendant Alonzo Pacheco a matter of hours after the shooting occurred in June. Police located a firearm believed to have been used in both incidents in Sia’s backpack, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Alatorre was interviewed by police and admitted to being in possession of the gun and being present during the altercation in June. Alatorre told police he did not engage in the fight but was holding back bystanders and saying, “just let them handle this.”
The affidavit states a search warrant was also executed on Alatorre’s phone that revealed images of him in possession of a “silver Taurus revolver which is believed to be the firearm later used in the shooting.” Police wrote a video on Alatorre’s phone depicts the gun’s serial number, which matched the gun found in Sia’s backpack in August.
Police wrote other “media files” showed Alatorre in possession of controlled substances.
Alatorre is set to make his initial appearance on Oct. 4. Court records indicate he is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.