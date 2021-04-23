Tenielle Mae Jorgensen, 28, and James Tyrell Nielson, 32, were charged on Wednesday with second-degree burglary and controlled substance felonies after breaking into a home during a Sunday “adventure.”
Affidavits filed with the court state Logan City Police officers were contacted by an alleged victim reporting missing items from his room. Video footage from inside the home depicts two individuals — identified later as Jorgensen and Nielson — “walking through the house and going through things.”
A search warrant was executed on Jorgensen’s home and Nielson’s residence — it is unclear if they are the same location — where “narcotics, paraphernalia and stolen property” were found.
Both Jorgensen and Nielson told police, according to the affidavit, they “got high and wanted to go on an adventure Sunday.” Jorgensen told police she didn’t remember most of Sunday, and Nielson said Jorgensen had knowledge of the allegedly burglarized home.
Jorgensen pleaded guilty on March 24 to burglarizing a storage unit seven months prior.
Jorgensen and Nielson are being held without bail until April 26, when both will appear for a detention hearing.
Joshua Eric Johns, 31, was arraigned on new felony charges on Friday after resolving a handful of other cases earlier this month.
Johns faces counts of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, first-degree aggravated burglary, third-degree assault, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and additional misdemeanors.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Johns appeared twice at a residence; initially, an argument ensued between Johns and the alleged victim, and then six hours later Johns returned and “violently grabbed the alleged victim by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle.” Two complainants reported the incidents to police and one stated the victim was screaming “stop” while being driven away.
Police wrote the alleged victim said it was “all a game” and that she was being tickled instead of grabbed. During Johns’ initial appearance on Friday, the alleged victim told the court she wasn’t kidnapped or hurt.
After hearing the charges and being denied bail, Johns became visibly and vocally frustrated.
“You guys can all (expletive) off,” Johns told the court, as he stood and left the conference room at the Cache County Jail.
Johns is set to appear before the court again on April 26.
Osman David Lainez, 23, was sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail on Monday after what police described as a “scuffle” with another male in August.
Lainez was initially charged in 1st District Court with second-degree burglary and four additional misdemeanors. The felony count was amended to class-A criminal trespassing; Lainez pleaded guilty to the chargers on March 1.
Court records show Lainez may be considered for an early release upon the completion of particular courses enumerated by the judge.
While subject to a protective order, police allege Lainez “broke into a residence” and got into a “scuffle” with a man in the home.
Hugo Miramontes, 19, was sentenced to 150 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for time served and three years probation on Monday.
Miramontes’ sentence came as part of resolution in 10 different cases, including counts of third-degree theft, third-degree assault by prisoner and misdemeanor counts of assault, joyriding and failure to stop at command of law enforcement. He pleaded guilty to charges on Dec. 10 and March 8.
“I know what I did was wrong,” Miramontes told the court prior to sentencing.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said Miramontes would be subject to “zero tolerance” probation. Having known Miramontes from the juvenile court system, Fonnesbeck said she was disheartened that someone with such potential was in the adult court system.
“It saddens me to see you here,” Fonnesbeck said. “You’re at the end of your rope with the court.”
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday regarding multiple sex offenses.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court they were “very close” to reaching a resolution in the case and asked for a week’s continuance.
Oakden faces one count of third-degree enticing a minor and seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in two cases involving the same alleged victim. Prosecutors allege Oakden obscured a phone in a bathroom to film the alleged teenage victim undressing and taking a shower. After being arrested and released from jail, it’s alleged Oakden exchanged sexually explicit messages with the minor.