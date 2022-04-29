Ahmednur Ahmed, 21, had his sexual assault charges dismissed on Monday.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Cache County prosecutors requested the charges be dismissed without prejudice due to evidentiary issues.
Ahmed had previously been charged in 1st District Court with two first-degree felonies: rape and object rape. The charges were in January for an incident that was alleged to have occurred in July.
Lamar Anthony Dawson, 26, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 48 months probation in a sexual assault case on Monday.
Dawson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse on March 8. He was initially charged with one count of first-degree rape in 2019, though the charge was ultimately amended, court records show.
Dawson, a former Utah State University football player who doesn’t reside in Utah, was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by May 6.
Allen Michael Allred, 32, was charged in 1st District Court with 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
The charges were filed prior to his initial appearance before Judge Brian Cannell on Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the initial report was made by a mental health worker to whom Allred had disclosed abusing a nine-year-old child. The child was interviewed and told authorities she had been inappropriately touched by Allred, police wrote.
When interviewed by police, the affidavit states Allred admitted to abusing the alleged victim describing at least 10 separate incidents.
During his appearance in court, Allred was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status. He is set to appear in court again on May 2.
Andrew Flores, 23, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Friday on charges related to the theft of a handgun.
Flores faces one count of second-degree theft, one count of second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one class-A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle.
On March 26, according to an affidavit filed with the court, an alleged victim reported a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had been stolen from his vehicle. Police, who had been investigating Flores in other alleged theft cases, found a video on Flores’ phone depicting him shooting a black handgun and GPS locations on the phone showed it was in the vicinity of the theft.
After executing a search warrant for Flores’ residence, the affidavit states, police found the exact firearm that had been reported missing.
During his appearance in court on Friday, Judge Spencer Walsh indicated that the charges may be duplicate filings of prior cases. Cache County prosecutors, however, said the charges were new.