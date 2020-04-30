Omar Espinoza, 31, Nathan Sanchez ,39, and Jerime Anderson, 42, have each been charged in 1st District Court with a third-degree felony for allegedly consuming and producing “hooch” in the Cache County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a kitchen manager at the jail told deputies that she found a liquid and sugar mixture in a mug on April 17 — the mixture appeared to be ethanol alcohol. A deputy tested the inmates with a portable breath test; Espinoza, Sanchez and Anderson each blew above .07 in the breath alcohol test and appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
Charges against the three men were filed on Thursday.
Guillermo Farias, 34, pleaded not guilty on Monday to rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Farias inappropriately touched and kissed the alleged victim several times in 2012 while living in Cache Valley. It’s alleged the alleged 12-year-old victim was given alcohol on one occasion, fell asleep or passed out on a couch, and awoke to Farias sexually assaulting her.
Farias is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on May 11.
Joshua Powell, 19, has been charged in 1st District Court with 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed on Thursday.
Powell pleaded guilty in April to a single count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in a separate case involving the same victim.
According to a probable cause statement, the alleged victim disclosed additional incidents of abuse to a family member. The family member provided deputies an audio recording of the victim stating Powell “inappropriately touched and licked her,” the affidavit states.
Powell has been incarcerated in the Cache County Jail since February.
Trei Joseph Stenlund, 24, has been charged in 1st District Court with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges were filed on Wednesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Logan City Police investigated a tip involving 100 files from Dropbox Inc.: the “vast majority” appeared to be sexually explicit material involving children. Stenlund told police he had been trading links to pornography for nearly a year, police wrote, but would delete files depicting underage people.
Stenlund provided access to a new Dropbox account. Police found at least 10 files depicting underage children; some of the files were the same files reported in the prior tip, police wrote.
Stenlund was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday.