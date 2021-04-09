Wayne Bachmann, 70, was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail after missing several 1st District Court appearances, having multiple warrants issued for his arrest and refusing to answer the court’s questions on Monday.
Bachmann faces one third-degree count of failing to stop at command of police and six misdemeanors and infractions alleged to have happened in September 2019.
Documents filed with the court state Cache County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Bachmann over while operating a vehicle that hadn’t been registered for six years. Deputies wrote they had prior interactions with Bachmann and knew he didn’t have a valid driver's license. Bachmann was followed by deputies for nearly five blocks before stopping in front of a home in Hyrum; deputies wrote Bachman refused to exit the vehicle, keeping the doors locked and the windows rolled up.
“After a few additional requests to unlock the doors entry was made by breaking the passenger window,” deputies wrote. “Wayne still refused to get out of the vehicle and resisted arrest. Wayne was helped out of the car and placed face down in a grass area of the yard.”
During his appearance in court on Monday, Bachmann remained silent for several minutes while being asked questions by the judge, and Cache County prosecutors asked for him to be incarcerated as a result. Bachmann broke his silence by stating he had been “kidnapped,” that he was not bound by the United States law and that he had submitted documents to the court documenting such claims.
One document dated Feb. 26 states the following: “I do not contract with the illusionall (sic), artificial world. I have harmed and/or injured no one in any way, shape, or form.”
“I am an American state national,” Bachman told the court. “I am not a U.S. citizen.”
Judge Angela Fonnsbeck ordered Bachmann to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail for the time being. Bachmann’s case has experienced several postponements for various reasons; the most recent continuances, however, have been due to Bachmann’s failure to appear in court after COVID-19 restrictions pushed proceedings online.
Bachmann pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 19, 2019, and has elected to represent himself in court in lieu of an attorney. He is set to appear before the court again on April 19.
Scott Garza, 37, was denied release from jail on Monday after Judge Brandon Maynard found substantial evidence for the 20 first-degree felonies leveled against him in the 1st District Court.
Garza faces 10 counts of first-degree rape of a child and 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
During Garza’s appearance in court, Cache County prosecutors requested he be held without bail, citing the facts of the case and potential danger to the community and alleged victim were he to be released. Defense attorney Shannon Demler said Garza had no criminal record and asked for his release on an ankle monitor.
“This is not a one-time incident,” prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court. “This has been going on for years and years.”
Garza was set to appear before the court again on April 19. On Thursday, Demler withdrew as Garza’s attorney; attorney Sam Goble entered not guilty pleas for Garza and requested a jury trial a day prior.
Payton Rowdee Quire, 19, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday and is now awaiting a jury trial.
Quire faces counts of first-degree rape, first-degree aggravated kidnapping and third-degree aggravated assault for incidents alleged in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.
During Quire’s appearance from the Cache County Jail, defense attorney Joseph Saxton indicated the case was headed for trial. Quire was set to appear for a status conference on May 3, as jury trials are still suspended as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on the court.