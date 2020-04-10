Justin Cisneros, 40, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy on a child, one count of first-degree rape of a child and one count of second-degree sex abuse of a child.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, the incidents were alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2015 while living in Cache County; it's believed he currently resides in Colorado. The alleged victim disclosed to family members she was abused by Cisneros and another person who was 15 years of age at the time.
The alleged victim was 3 years old during the incidents, police wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit. In a recorded phone call, police wrote, Cisneros made multiple “soft denials” and said he would never have done anything to hurt the victim. Cisneros claimed at the time he was “fighting his evils” and drinking alcohol. Police wrote that Cisneros said it was a possibility something happened by accident or he may have blocked the incidents out.
A warrant has been issued for Cisneros arrest.
Kyle Joe, 20, has been scheduled to be sentenced for sexual abuse crimes on April 20.
Joe pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child and five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was initially charged with 26 felony crimes.
Cache County prosecutors alleged Joe abused two victims and possessed a large amount of sexually explicit material involving children.
Joe could face 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison for each second-degree felony.
Joshua Powell, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. Two additional counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child were dismissed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Powell is alleged to have groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party on Feb. 15.
Powell could face 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, has been scheduled for a continued decision to prelim hearing to take place on April 13.
Gutierrez was charged with six first-degree felonies in 2011 — one count of sodomy on a child and five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child — and was believed to have fled the United States for Mexico around that time.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gutierrez groped and performed sexual acts on a child multiple times over the course of several years. The last incident reportedly happened when the alleged victim was age 13, police wrote.
Gutierrez was arrested in Salt Lake City by U.S. Marshals in March and was extradited to Cache County.
He is currently being held in Cache County Jail.