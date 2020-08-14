Melissa Ann Niederhauser, 39, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Niederhauser faces 20 counts of third-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary.
Cache County prosecutor Aaron Jossie said Niederhauser is alleged to have embezzled upwards of $100,000 from various clients while employed at a local financial advising firm. Indicting documents filed with the court state the alleged embezzlement began in January 2016 and continued over the better part of two years.
“It went on for a fairly long period of time,” Jossie said.
A decision to prelim hearing for Niederhauser was slated for Aug. 25.
Steven Matthew Bemis, 41, was arraigned in 1st District Court on 16 charges related to a smash-and-grab car theft and using stolen credit cards.
Bemis faces six third-degree counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent and 10 misdemeanors including theft and burglary of a vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim’s wallet, containing six financial cards, was stolen from the vehicle, police wrote.
The affidavit states the stolen cards were being used at a local car wash shortly after the burglary and $100 was sent to a woman via a financial app.
During Bemis’ initial appearance on Thursday, Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court Bemis was on parole and requested he be held in the Cache County Jail. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Bemis to be held without bail.
Ethan Drake Mortensen, 20, had his second preliminary hearing delayed during his appearance in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Judge Brian Cannell told the court, during the time set for the preliminary hearing, a scheduling conflict with attorneys led to a short-notice cancellation.
Mortensen faces one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of class-A unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon. It’s alleged Mortensen attacked a man with a hatchet and a knife during an argument in a garage.
A status hearing for Mortensen was set for Aug. 31.
Raymond Andrew Castaneda, 23, is set to appear for an in-person evidentiary hearing regarding two sexual assault cases. Castaneda faces seven felony charges spanning two cases; the charges include first-degree rape, first-degree forcible sodomy and two counts of first-degree aggravated kidnapping.
During Castaneda’s status hearing in 1st District Court on Tuesday, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court the in-person evidentiary hearing had been set at least three times and cancelled at the last minute.
“My client is very anxious to move this case forward,” Caldwell told the court.
Judge Jeremiah Humes concurred with Caldwell.
“I’d like to see this case move forward,” Humes said. “He’s been in custody for so long.”
The evidentiary hearing for Castaneda is set for Sept. 15 in front of Judge Thomas Willmore.